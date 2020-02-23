With her new album Jaguar on the way, Victoria Monét returns with the official video for his latest single “Moment”. Directed by Valentin Petit. Shot in South Africa. She spoke about her upcoming album:

“I didn’t realize the similarities that I had with the actual animal the jaguar, I found [it in] the way that they camouflage – they’re always there, in the jungle – people would look for them but can’t find them. I feel like them in the way I’ve been in the music industry for a really long time… but not always seen, I’ve been behind the scenes and I always and was waiting for someone to validate and affirm that I belong and that I should do this next thing. Like the jaguar, I feel like now is just my time to be the hunter. I know what I want.”

Watch the video below.