G Herbo’s upcoming album PTSD is set to hit stores on February 28th. He drops off his latest single, “Shooter” featuring Jacquees.

PTSD will feature fourteen tracks and guest appearances by Chance the Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, BJ the Chicago Kid, Lil Durk, Polo G, 21 Savage, and more.

You can stream “Shooter” below