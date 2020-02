In this episode:

Joe Budden and co-hosts Remy Ma, Jinx & Eboni K. Williams sound off on the following topics: Jadakiss’ new album ‘Ignatius’ (3:00), Black History Month Community Heroes (24:36), RIP Pop Smoke (25:59), Boosie on Dwyane Wade & his daughter Zaya (46:00), Future’s lyric about Steve Harvey (1:01:50), Michael Bloomberg (1:18:00), James Brown death being investigated (1:12:42).