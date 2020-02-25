Chattanooga, TN’s, YGTUT returns after almost a year with the official video for his new titled “Bootleggers”. He spoke with Complex about the visual:

“With the video, we’re just tryna’ shed more light on our hometown Chattanooga and where we come from. We went back to the area where everything started at, out on Duncan and Orchard Knob, brought the homies out. Shout out to Danny n’ Deer Run for creating this video with us and the boy Tiggi for the beat. Big Ten shit.”

Watch the “Bootleggers” video below.