Boston’s M-Dot is gearing up to release his new album Ego & The Enemy Part 2: A Dissolute Paradise soon. He decides to give fans the first single tiled “The Atonement”. Produced by Pete Rock.

Ego & The Enemy Part 2: A Dissolute Paradise will also feature production by Erick Sermon, !llmind, Apollo Brown, M-Phazes & more.

You can stream “The Atonement” below.