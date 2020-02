A HUGE heavyweight boxing showdown between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder took place this weekend and Joe and the guys cover it from start to finish (5:00). They also recap Kobe Bryant’s memorial (33:10), Usher’s Confessions pt. 3 (85:56), Young M.A’s comments on R&B (99:28), Royce’s new album and much more!

Sleeper Picks Keyshia Cole – “Oh Oh Yeah Yeah” Rory: Royce da 5’9 – “Hero” Mal: Ace Hood – “Big Fish” Parks: Elcamino & 38 Spesh – “Young Lordz”