Jhené Aiko just announced that she will be releasing her third album CHILOMBO on March 6. Today she decides to reveal the official tracklist which will feature twenty new records and guest appearances by H.E.R., Future, Miguel, Ab-Soul, Dr. Chill, Nas, John Legend and Ty Dolla $ign.

Check out the full tracklist below.

“Lotus” (Intro) “Triggered (Freestyle)” “None Of Your Concern” f. Big Sean “Speak” “B.S.” f. H.E.R. “Pu$$y Fairy (OTW)” “Happiness Over Everything (HOE)” f. Future & Miguel “One Way St.” f. Ab-Soul “Define Me (Interlude)” “Surrender” f. Dr. Chill “Tryna Smoke” “Born Tired” “LOVE” “10K Hours” f. Nas “Summer 2020 (Interlude)” “Mourning Doves” “Pray For Him” “Lightning & Thunder” f. John Legend “Magic Hour” “Party For Me” f. Ty Dolla $ign