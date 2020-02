SZA and Justin Timberlake come together for a new collab titled “The Other Side”, which will appear on the upcoming soundtrack for the new Dreamworks movie TROLLS: World Tour.

The TROLLS: World Tour soundtrack hits stores on March 13. Curated by Timberlake it will also feature new music from Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, and more.

Watch the “The Other Side” visual below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.