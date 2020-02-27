Grafh is set to drop his new project Oracle III on March 6th. He returns with the official video for his track “Pray” featuring Conway the Machine. He had this to say about the visual:

“With ‘Pray’, I am back with what resonates with me as an artist; that gutter New York City rap. I wanted someone on this track that accentuates my ideology and Conway is that dude. I respect Conway and the Griselda movement immensely. Him and I together on a track is church. Over here, bars still matter!”

Watch the video below.

