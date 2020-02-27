Royce 5’9 continues his campaign for his new album The Allegory. He links up with his Slaughterhouse brethren KXNG Crooked to shoot the visuals for their collab “Tricked”. Directed by Cricket. He spoke to Complex about the record:

“I think we’re all being tricked with the information that we’ve been taking in, and the powers that be are doing the tricking. For the majority of my verse, I’m speaking about being a black man coming up in a hostile environment, and doing as the Romans do. Like a lot of things, that’s been indoctrinated into us. I use Crips and Bloods as an example. It’s a taught behavior. And by the time we reach a point of elevated consciousness, oftentimes we’re in it to too far to get out of it. So it takes a special kind of person to be willing to unlearn a lot of the things that he or she has learned. But it’s to re-learn the right way to do things, and re-learn the truth about certain things.”

Watch the video and also check out his interview with The Breakfast Club below.

