V Don delivered his new album Black Mass at the beginning of the month featuring guest appearances by Dave East, Smoke DZA, 38 Spesh, ElCamino, Dark Lo, Willie The Kid, Eto, Sauce Heist, Da$H, Rigz, jxke cregxn, C Staggs, D Polo, Kadeem, and more. He premieres the official video for his Da$h-assisted track “Whitey Bulger”. Directed by Revenxnt.