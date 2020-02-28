Gorillaz’s liberate the “second episode” of their Song Machine EP visuals. This one is for the track “Désolé”, which means sorry in French. Drummer Russel spoke about the visual;

“Making ‘Désolé’ with Fatou was a real moment for me, you know. She’s an African Queen. This lady made the song what it is, beautiful, like life. What can I say about ‘Désolé?’ They say sorry is the hardest word, but that’s not true… Try saying antidisestablishmentarianism with a mouth full of gluten free cronuts on a speed boat without licking your lips.”