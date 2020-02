G Herbo gives fans his new album PTSD. Featuring fourteen new tracks and guest appearances by Jacquees, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Chance the Rapper, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, BJ the Chicago Kid, the late Juice WRLD, and more.

You can stream PTSD in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play. Also check out his new freestyle with Funk Flex.