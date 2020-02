Smoke DZA drops his new album A Closed Mouth Don’t Get Fed. Featuring 10 new tracks and guest appearances by T-Pain, Wale, Westside Gunn, Buddy, Dave East, Phil Adé, Flipp Dinero, Tish Hyman, and Nym Lo.

You can stream A Closed Mouth Don’t Get Fed in it entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.