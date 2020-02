In this episode:

The guys discuss PartyNextDoor’s new music and PND also announces his album release date (21:13). The hackers take over OnlyFans (48:25), new music (80:00), Joe asks about the Houston Astros (97:30) and more!

Sleeper Picks: Rory: Sean Price – “Onion Head” Joe: Tsu Surf (feat. Joe Budden) – “Conversation” Mal: Dom Kennedy – “When I Come Around”