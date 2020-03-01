In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. On today’s episode The Champs chop it up Cloverland’s very own Lil Flip. Before Flip earned his record deal, he was known around Houston for his freestyles and battle raps.

His freestyles earned him a spot on DJ Screw’s very own the Screwed Up Click and the nickname “The Freestyle King” was given to him by DJ Screw himself.

In this episode Flip shares stories about working with DJ Screw, RZA, Houston’s Hip-Hop culture and ends any rumors of an on going beef with T.I. In this episode Flip describes how big of a mentor J.Prince has been in his career, introduces us to his new video games and much more!