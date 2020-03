In this episode:

Joe Budden and co-hosts Remy Ma, Jinx & Eboni K. Williams sound off on the following topics: Deontay Wilder (2:29), Young MA on R&B (19:30), Royce Da 5’9″ album review (36:50), Kobe & Gigi Bryant’s Memorial (45:52), Black Excellence (1:00:42), Jim Jones Military Comment (1:03:50), Snoop Dogg’s Red Table Talk Episode (1:13:10). #SOTC