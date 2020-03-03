Reason calls on Ab-Soul & Boogie for the visuals to their new collab “Trapped In”. Directed by Jon Primo and Moosa. He told Lyrical Lemonade about the video:

“The video is about getting caught up in the system, of a cycle we create for ourselves. You’ll notice that everyone is all caught up in their own little pockets and me, ab, and boogie are the only ones going around saying what’s up to the robbers and the drug dealers cause we see what’s going on. You’ll see kids playing basketball cause they think it’s their only way out but then they see a robbery or the murder and now they’re caught in that same cycle.”

Watch the video below.

