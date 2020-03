In this episode:

The guys dive straight into it with the Meg Thee Stallion vs her label conversation (11:59) and Carl Crawfords response to Meg’s accusations (55:27). Drake dropped new music (84:00), Juelz Santana suspected diss track towards Cam’ron (134:27) and more.

Sleeper Picks Joe: Mahalia (feat. Ella Mai) – “What You Did” Rory: Chiiild – “Pirouette” Mal: Giveon – “Like I Want You” Parks: