With his new album PTSD being released this past Friday, G Herbo drops off two new videos. The first is the Laka Films-directed “Gangbangin”. The second is “Feelings”. Directed by Damien Sandoval. He had this to say about “Feelings”,

“The most personal track is ‘Feelings’. I did a cover over Jadakiss’ “Feel Me” and in that track he’s basically addressing shit in his life but he says, ‘still feel me though.’ Whatever it is just try and get where I’m coming from. So that was definitely my most personal, vulnerable track while I’m addressing real shit that I’m going through. Real shit that everybody going through, we just don’t talk about it.”

Watch both videos below and download PTSD now on Apple Music/Google Play.



