Little Dragon will be dropping their New Me, Same Us album on March 27th. Here is their new single, “Are You Feeling Sad?” featuring Kali Uchis. They had this to say about the single:

“This is a song to soothe the soul and dance to. It’s about using sadness as a portal for healing, trying not to get caught up in your worries and letting the beat act as a lullaby. We are super excited Kali features on this track.. All of a sudden at the end of last year, this version appeared in our emails like a beautiful Christmas gift. She put her twist on it and gave the track an amazing energy. Did we mention we also love her?!”

You can stream “Are You Feeling Sad?” below.

