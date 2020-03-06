Jadakiss delivers his fifth solo album titled Ignatius. Featuring thirteen new songs and guest appearances by Rick Ross, Pusha T, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend, 2 Chainz, DeJ Loaf, Nino Man, and more. Kiss had this to say about his project:

“The project is beautiful. It’s not like nothing out there. It’s not turn-up; it’s real pain… just real music. It’s real musical. It’s beautiful. You need it. I love how it’s put together sonically. I think my fans, old and new, will be able to really enjoy this body of work.”

