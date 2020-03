Meg thee Stallion and Carl Crawford speak out in regards to their public dispute (17:40). Joe opens up about impotence (47:35), Bill Clinton’s anxiety management (59:40), what to expect from the new music that was released (99:30) and MORE!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Creed – “A Thousand Faces” Rory: Eminem – “Infinite” Mal: Roc Marciano – “Don Sh*t” Parks: Little Brother – “Speed”