On the 14th episode of Season 2, Joe Budden and co-hosts Remy Ma, Jinx & Eboni K. Williams sound off on the following topics: Spike Lee & the Knick’s (3:00), What would Remy Do? (21:13), Young MA & The State of R&B (32:49), 50 Cent finishing Pop Smoke’s album (49:51), Megan Thee Stallion & 1501 Records (54:40), Coronavirus (1:07:30), Young Dolph retiring (1:12:43), Nathaniel Woods (1:13:11)