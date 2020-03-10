Bishop Nehru is set to release his new album, Nehruvia: My Disregarded Thoughts soon. Here is his new single/video titled “Too Lost”. Produced by DJ Premier. He recently spoke about the visual with FADER:

“As far as the video goes, I wanted to show people just a nice story of the song. Hopefully people can figure it out but it’s me talking to two versions of myself If you listen to the lyrics you can hear which versions, but that was the main motivation for the visual. It’s mainly about being in your head and reflecting in your thoughts.”

Watch the “Too Lost” video below