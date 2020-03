After dropping his project Nobody Cares, Work Harder last year, Dizzy Wright returns with the official video for his track “Poppin’ Out”. He recently spoke about the visuals stating:

“I wanted to switch the vibes and show my fans a more groovy side of me but also stay true to my style. I hope y’all enjoy this one enough to share it with your homies.”

Watch the “Poppin’ Out” video below.