The guys revisit their weekend and discuss all the new music that was released (23:05). Starting with Jhene Aiko (23:42), Jadakiss (48:28), and Lil Uzi Vert (59:25). DaBaby is back in the headlines (79:35) and Justin Bieber’s tour has been downsized due to poor ticket sales (120:00) and much more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Kenyon Dixon – “We Hurt Each Other” Rory: Brandon Banks – “PICO” Mal: Smoke DZA – “Fiscal Thoughts” Parks: UFO Fev – “Hard Rock”