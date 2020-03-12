Looks like Jay Electronica’s new album A Written Testimony, 40 days is gonna actually be released as he decides to reveal the official tracklist, which was originally only in Arabic. Thanks to the good old internets is has been translated.

A Written Testimony, 40 days will featured 10 new tracks and guest appearances by Travis Scott & The-Dream. Still not confirmed if JAY-Z will appear on most of the album but we’ll wait and see.