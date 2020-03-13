Machine Gun Kelly takes a break from shooting movies to drop off some new music. This one is titled “Bullets With Names” featuring Young Thug, RJmrLA and YSL’s Lil Duke. MGK had to say about the record on Twitter:

“Just because I’m acting doesn’t mean I stopped making music. Just because I’m making a pop punk album doesn’t mean I stopped rapping. Just because ‘you’ fear something new doesn’t mean I’m going to. A creative’s job is to break the barriers not stay inside them.”

You can stream “Bullets With Names” below.





