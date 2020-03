The highly anticipated Jay Electronica debut album was released after a long hiatus and Joe and the guys REACT (18:42). Kehlani also drops a new single (62:20), updated industry rankings (86:30), the Coronavirus pandemic (98:20), a Bill Gates conspiracy (110:00) and MUCH more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Beanie Sigel – ”Stop Chill” Rory: Busta Rhymes – “Get Out” Mal: Noreaga -“Gangstas Watch” Parks: Rah Digga – “Straight Spittin”