Childish Gambino surprises fans and delivers a new album through his own website. The album was discovered after a retweet of the project from Glover’s manager. This is his first full-length release since 2016’s Awaken, My Love!. The untitled project features twelve new tracks and guest appearances by 21 Savage, Ariana Grande and SZA. The album is running on a constant loop on his official website DonaldGloverPresents.com.
- “Intro (Warlords)”
- “Little Foot Big Foot”
- “Why Go To The Party”
- “Feels Like Summer”
- “Don’t Worry About Tomorrow (The Violence)”
- “Under The Sun”
- “We Are (Interlude)”
- “Algorythm”
- “Time” f. Ariana Grande
- “Vibrate” f. 21 Savage & SZA
- “To Be Beautiful”
- “Sweet Thing/Thank You”