Childish Gambino surprises fans and delivers a new album through his own website. The album was discovered after a retweet of the project from Glover’s manager. This is his first full-length release since 2016’s Awaken, My Love!. The untitled project features twelve new tracks and guest appearances by 21 Savage, Ariana Grande and SZA. The album is running on a constant loop on his official website DonaldGloverPresents.com.

“Intro (Warlords)” “Little Foot Big Foot” “Why Go To The Party” “Feels Like Summer” “Don’t Worry About Tomorrow (The Violence)” “Under The Sun” “We Are (Interlude)” “Algorythm” “Time” f. Ariana Grande “Vibrate” f. 21 Savage & SZA “To Be Beautiful” “Sweet Thing/Thank You”