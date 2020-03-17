Thundercat delivers a new record titled “Fair Chance” in honor of his close friend, Mac Miller. Produced by Sounwave. He gets an assist from Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B. Thundercat speaks on the record stating:

“When he passed it shook the ground for the artist community… Ty’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did.”

,His new project It Is What Is hits stores on April 3.

