Joe covers the hard hitting topics like no other pod and discuss, phone chargers (14:55). Quarantine and chill is coming (28:36), Joe responds to Jay Electronica, Childish Gambino’s surprise album (69:55), the guys send prayers to Hitmaka (82:00), Charlamagne leaving the Breakfast Club (106:20), celebrities with the Coronavirus (137:30) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: A. Chal – “Pink Dust” Rory: Joel – I’m Tryna Hear You Out But…” Mal: 38 Spec and Ito – “Flour City 2” Parks: Statik Selektah – “The Pandemic”

