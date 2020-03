The Weeknd dropped his HIGHLY anticipated album and the guys react (16:35). Joe also gives a Coronavirus update (42:43), Lil Dicky’s new show, ‘Dave’ and what the guys recommend watching during the quarantine (86:00).

Sleeper Picks Joe: Dvsn (feat. Snoh Aalegra) – “Between Us” Rory: Lil Wayne – “Outstanding” Mal: Ghostface Killah – “Do Over” Parks: MC Lyte – “Paper Thin”