

Childish Gambino surprises fans and delivers a new album through his own website. The album was discovered after a retweet of the project from Glover’s manager. This is his first full-length release since 2016’s Awaken, My Love!. The untitled project features twelve new tracks and guest appearances by 21 Savage, Ariana Grande and SZA. The album is running on a constant loop on his official website DonaldGloverPresents.com .

You can stream 3.15.20 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



