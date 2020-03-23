

38 Spesh is gearing up to release the second installment of his Army of Trust on April 3rd. He delivers the first single titled “Force Field” featuring Estee Nack and Planet Asia.

Army of Trust Vol. 2 will also feature guest appearances by Grafh, Fred the Godson, ElCamino, Che Noir, Rasheed Chappell, and more.

Stream “Force Field” and check out Army of Trust Vol. 2 full tracklist below.