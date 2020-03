Run the Jewels is gearing up to tour with Rage Against the Machine and their new album RTJ4. Here is thier new single from the project titled “Yankee and The Brave”. El-P had this to say about the release:

i should have said it louder sorry HERES A SONG OFF #RTJ4 THANK YOU FOR BEING SO PATIENT WE HOPE IT BRINGS YOU A LITTLE JOY.

You can stream “Yankee and The Brave” below.