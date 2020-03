In this episode:

Like most of social media, Joe gives flowers to the legendary DJ D-Nice and also speaks to how there’s a place for all ages in Hip Hop (25:45). Mal asks the guys if there’s anything they’ve learned about their partners while being quarantined (61:33), shows to binge-watch (98:10), and more Drake leaks (123:00)

Sleeper Picks Joe: Keith Sweat – “Twisted” Rory: Austin Millz – “On Read” Mal: JAG – “Swimming In Money”