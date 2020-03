R.A. The Rugged Man will be releasing his new album, All My Heroes Are Dead, on April 17. He taps Atmosphere‘s Slug and Eamon for his new single “Golden Oldies”.

All My Heroes Are Dead will feature 22 new songs and guest appearances by Chuck D of Public Enemy, Ghostface Killah, Immortal Technique, Ice-T, Brand Nubian, Vinnie Paz, M.O.P., Kool G Rap, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Inspectah Deck, A-F-R-O, Chris Rivers, Onyx, Chino XL, Masta Killa and more.

Stream “Golden Oldies” below