Run The Jewels follow their track “Yankee & The Brave” with another new record titled “Ooh LA LA” featuring the legendary DJ Premier and Greg Nice. El-P spoke to Apple Music about the record stating:

“There’s not a lot of classic undermined golden age material that hasn’t been turned into a jam… and I’ve been plotting on this for probably the last three albums. We don’t intentionally do old school music… But our influences and who we are come from an era that is very real”.

You can stream “Ooh LA LA” below.





