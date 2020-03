Alina Baraz will be releasing her debut album, It Was Divine on May 5. She follows her 6LACK-assisted single “Morocco” with another new record titled “More Than Enough”. She recently spoke about her debut stating:

“This album gravitates around love and self. Losing it then finding it. A stream of thought, a shift in my perspective. It’s learning how to take care of myself. Nourishing what’s real. Learning how to let go. Learning how to let love in.”

You can stream “More Than Enough” below.