PartyNextDoor finally delivers his new album and the guys REACT (26:13). Rory reveals his ‘Song of The Year’ (35:27), they talk new music from Jessie Reyez, Jeezy and others (84:40). They also discuss Swizz Beatz vs Timbaland’s beat battle recap (92:43), set predictions for HitBoy vs Boi-1da’s beat-battle (121:30), Joe gives back to the people (118:50), and more.

Sleeper Picks Joe: Che Ecru – “Roaming” Rory: Bishop Lamont – “Grow Up” Mal: Gunplay – “Bible on the Dash” Parks: Bahamadia – “uknowhowwedo”

