Vanderslice drops off his new project titled Trendsetter. Featuring seven tracks and guest appearances by G Perico, Vic Spencer, Ty Farris, Daniel Son, and Capo. The producer had this to say about the project:

“It’s mission critical to maintain my identity. Our sound is less is more and we don’t follow the trends, we’re setting the trend,”

You can stream Trendsetter in its entirety below and download it now on Bandcamp.