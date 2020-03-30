Conway and Alchemist just released their new joint project LULU project. They waste no time premiering the official video for the track “Calvin”. Directed by Jason Goldwatch. He had this to say about the project:

“I feel like the culture needed it, the streets needed it, people wanted to hear it. I actually have three projects coming out. After we finish tearing the streets up with the Lulu, I’m planning to release From King to a God sometime in April. Then I have God Don’t Make Mistakes being released on Shady Records sometime in the near future as well. I’ve got a lot of things on my plate that I’m just waiting to just dish out.”

Watch the video below.

