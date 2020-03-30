

Even after his passing back in February, Pop Smoke’s music continues to lead the Brooklyn drill movement. Here is his one of his final videos. This is for his Quavo-assisted single “Shake the Room”. Directed by Virgil Abloh. Abloh had this to say about the visual, which was shot in Paris:

“In this case it was the night after the Louis [Vuitton] show [during Fashion Week, where Pop was slowly becoming a presence at] while we had the cameras rolling inside & outside a typical French restaurant in my neighborhood.”

Watch the video below.