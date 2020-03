Quelle Chris along with producer Chris Keys will be releasing their new project Innocent Country 2 on April 24th. He calls on Homeboy Sandman, Merrill Garbus and Cavalier for the second single titled “Sacred Safe”. Chris spoke to Hypebeast about the project stating:

“This entire album is a series of serendipities that lead to an end only by obligation. It all just kinda happened. Not without action and effort of course. But almost as if life provided it.”

You can stream “Sacred Safe” below