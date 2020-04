In this episode:

Joe discusses the battles that took place over the weekend, starting with Ne-Yo vs Johntá Austin (23:04), The Dream vs Sean Garrett (46:40), and Boi-1da vs HitBoy (67:38). The guys also debate Tory Lanez vs French Montana’s catalogue (83:25), Joe ask the guys their love languages (125:40), and changes to the NFL and NBA (172:20).

Sleeper Picks Joe: Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary” Mal: Stove God Cooks – “Cocaine Cologne” Parks: Conway – “Gold BBS’s”