DaBaby & Instagram personality/Comedian B Simone sparked dating rumors a couple days ago with a shot of the two hugged up. If you follow B.Simone, you know about her huge crush on Mr. Kirk. Her dream came true (sort of) as she plays the leading lady in his new short film “Find My Way”. Watch the two go on a robbing spree in the new Reel Goats-directed visual.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ 🔐 A post shared by B. SIMONE (@thebsimone) on Mar 30, 2020 at 6:56pm PDT