Thundercat delivers his followed up 2017’s DRUNK titled It Is What It Is. Featuring fifteen new records and guest appearances by Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, Childish Gambino, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil B, Louis Cole, and Zack Fox. He recently spoke about the project stating:

“[The album] is about love, loss, life, and the ups and downs that come with it. It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

You can stream It Is What It Is in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.



