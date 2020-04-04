Home Music Video Music Video: Young M.A – Foreign Music Video Music Video: Young M.A – Foreign By cyclone - April 4, 2020 0 Young M.A continues to push her debut album, HERstory in the Making, with the official video for the track “Foreign”. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Red Cafe x Young M.A x Kojo Funds – Tunn Up Music Video: Young M.A – She Like I’m Like Music Video: Young M.A – 2020 Vision Music Video: Young M.A – Numb / Bipolar Music Video: Young M.A – My Hitta New Music: Nocturnal Sunshine ft. Young M.A & Gangsta Boo – Pull Up